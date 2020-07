Amenities

garage media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage media room

This beautiful and spacious home is perfectly situated in a cul-de-sac. It offers a versatile floorplan with dual masters, one of which is on the first floor. The loft is huge and can be used as a play area, media center, library or home office! Three car garage and extended driveway allows for ample space for cars, boats, etc. Private wooded lot is wonderful for family time or entertaining friends and family! Freshly painted with neutral colors!