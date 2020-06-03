100 W Butternut Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR LEASE/PURCHASE ONLY...NOT JUST FOR RENT.Unique opportunity...property can be used for a residence, office, or other business. Property has .85 Acres, with a 6-8 foot privacy fence in the rear yard. The rear yard also has a 6-8 car garage/warehouse (2,000 sq.ft.) that was used in the past as storage for a home repair contractor. This is an ideal property for someone who wants/needs a home/office or for someone that has lots of ''stuff'' who needs lots of storage. The property has several large oak trees and parking for a dozen cars/trucks. There are no covenants/restriction or HOA fees! Inside there is a huge family room with a huge wall fireplace plus another living room with a fireplace. The property has had lots of upgrades/updates to include the existing full bath, new full bath add is zoned CN which permits a variety of Business, Retail, Office and Professional Services and property can have additional buildings placed onto it including subdividing into lots as small as 5,000 sq.ft. (for non-residential uses).