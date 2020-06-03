All apartments in Dorchester County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:26 AM

100 W Butternut Road

100 West Butternut Road · (843) 971-4002
Location

100 West Butternut Road, Dorchester County, SC 29483

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3600 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR LEASE/PURCHASE ONLY...NOT JUST FOR RENT.Unique opportunity...property can be used for a residence, office, or other business. Property has .85 Acres, with a 6-8 foot privacy fence in the rear yard. The rear yard also has a 6-8 car garage/warehouse (2,000 sq.ft.) that was used in the past as storage for a home repair contractor. This is an ideal property for someone who wants/needs a home/office or for someone that has lots of ''stuff'' who needs lots of storage. The property has several large oak trees and parking for a dozen cars/trucks. There are no covenants/restriction or HOA fees! Inside there is a huge family room with a huge wall fireplace plus another living room with a fireplace. The property has had lots of upgrades/updates to include the existing full bath, new full bath add is zoned CN which permits a variety of Business, Retail, Office and Professional Services and property can have additional buildings placed onto it including subdividing into lots as small as 5,000 sq.ft. (for non-residential uses).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 W Butternut Road have any available units?
100 W Butternut Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 W Butternut Road have?
Some of 100 W Butternut Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W Butternut Road currently offering any rent specials?
100 W Butternut Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W Butternut Road pet-friendly?
No, 100 W Butternut Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dorchester County.
Does 100 W Butternut Road offer parking?
Yes, 100 W Butternut Road offers parking.
Does 100 W Butternut Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 W Butternut Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W Butternut Road have a pool?
No, 100 W Butternut Road does not have a pool.
Does 100 W Butternut Road have accessible units?
No, 100 W Butternut Road does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W Butternut Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 W Butternut Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 W Butternut Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 W Butternut Road does not have units with air conditioning.
