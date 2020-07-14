All apartments in Columbia
Vista Lofts
Vista Lofts

701 Gervais St · (704) 228-9326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
New reduced rates on our last available units! Tour and lease within 48 hours and we'll waive your application fees! Schedule a virtual tour today.
Location

701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201
The Congaree Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,097

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista Lofts.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
Enjoy the new standard in urban living at Vista Lofts in downtown Columbia. These inspired loft-style apartment homes showcase light-filled apartments adorned by floor-to-ceiling windows. The kitchens offer all the modern upgrades including sleek cabinets, stunning granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Our premier location places steps from the Vista and downtown Columbia's incredible shopping and dining destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet and $200 for the 2nd pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
restrictions: There is a weight limit of 75 pounds. Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Other. Controlled access parking included. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista Lofts have any available units?
Vista Lofts has a unit available for $2,097 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Vista Lofts have?
Some of Vista Lofts's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Vista Lofts is offering the following rent specials: New reduced rates on our last available units! Tour and lease within 48 hours and we'll waive your application fees! Schedule a virtual tour today.
Is Vista Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Vista Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Vista Lofts offers parking.
Does Vista Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vista Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Vista Lofts has a pool.
Does Vista Lofts have accessible units?
No, Vista Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Vista Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista Lofts has units with dishwashers.
