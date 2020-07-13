All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Vantage at Wildewood

811 Mallet Hill Rd · (803) 219-2582
Location

811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC 29223

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1805 · Avail. Aug 8

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 0913 · Avail. Jul 20

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 1705 · Avail. Jul 20

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0901 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 1808 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2001 · Avail. now

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1429 sqft

Unit 0707 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vantage at Wildewood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
concierge
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
playground
Looking for a new place to call home? Look no further than Vantage at Wildewood. Nestled in the heart of the Wildewood neighborhood, our convenient location makes it a breeze to get anywhere you need to go in Columbia, SC!

Here at Vantage at Wildewood, convenience is key. Hop on I-20 or I-77 to take you anywhere with ease, head down the street to perfect your golf swing at the Wildewood Golf Course, take a jog around the lake loop at Sesquicentennial State Par, or easily join the carpool pick up line at one of Columbia's premier schools in the Wildewood area all within in a matter of minutes.

And the convenience doesn't stop once you're home. Enjoy spacious, newly renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes crafted to with all the details you're looking for- like wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, over sized bedrooms with spacious walk in closets, and kitchens featuring modern white cabinetry. And just outside your front door, Vantage at Wildewood hosts a slew of amenities designed to suit your every need. Take advantage of our 24 hour cyber cafe perfect for getting work done or studying, stay on top of your new years resolution at our top of the line fitness center, or soak up the rays at our resort style pool drenched in Carolina sunshine. Relax and unwind with friends around the fire pit after grilling dinner and letting the kids and have the time of their life exploring the endless fun to be had at the playground. Four legged kids more your speed? Their tails will be wagging at the site of our dog park. Have it all inside our one-of-a kind gated community. Call or tour today to learn more about calling Vantage at Wildewood home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month; Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds, 100 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $75.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vantage at Wildewood have any available units?
Vantage at Wildewood has 7 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Vantage at Wildewood have?
Some of Vantage at Wildewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vantage at Wildewood currently offering any rent specials?
Vantage at Wildewood is offering the following rent specials: Short Term Fee
Is Vantage at Wildewood pet-friendly?
Yes, Vantage at Wildewood is pet friendly.
Does Vantage at Wildewood offer parking?
Yes, Vantage at Wildewood offers parking.
Does Vantage at Wildewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vantage at Wildewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vantage at Wildewood have a pool?
Yes, Vantage at Wildewood has a pool.
Does Vantage at Wildewood have accessible units?
No, Vantage at Wildewood does not have accessible units.
Does Vantage at Wildewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vantage at Wildewood has units with dishwashers.
