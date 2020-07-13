Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden concierge dog park e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe playground

Looking for a new place to call home? Look no further than Vantage at Wildewood. Nestled in the heart of the Wildewood neighborhood, our convenient location makes it a breeze to get anywhere you need to go in Columbia, SC!



Here at Vantage at Wildewood, convenience is key. Hop on I-20 or I-77 to take you anywhere with ease, head down the street to perfect your golf swing at the Wildewood Golf Course, take a jog around the lake loop at Sesquicentennial State Par, or easily join the carpool pick up line at one of Columbia's premier schools in the Wildewood area all within in a matter of minutes.



And the convenience doesn't stop once you're home. Enjoy spacious, newly renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes crafted to with all the details you're looking for- like wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, over sized bedrooms with spacious walk in closets, and kitchens featuring modern white cabinetry. And just outside your front door, Vantage at Wildewood hosts a slew of amenities designed to suit your every need. Take advantage of our 24 hour cyber cafe perfect for getting work done or studying, stay on top of your new years resolution at our top of the line fitness center, or soak up the rays at our resort style pool drenched in Carolina sunshine. Relax and unwind with friends around the fire pit after grilling dinner and letting the kids and have the time of their life exploring the endless fun to be had at the playground. Four legged kids more your speed? Their tails will be wagging at the site of our dog park. Have it all inside our one-of-a kind gated community. Call or tour today to learn more about calling Vantage at Wildewood home!