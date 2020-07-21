Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Square @ Forest Acres.
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
bathtub
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
on-site laundry
The Square @ Forest Acres offers a combination of comfort and style. From amenities to floorplan options, the professional leasing staff will assist you in finding your perfect fit. Make sure you to check out the current floorplan options. This community provides a variety of amenities like convenient on-site parking options, high-speed internet access, and smoke free options. Call or stop-by today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Square @ Forest Acres have any available units?
The Square @ Forest Acres has 3 units available starting at $680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Square @ Forest Acres have?
Some of The Square @ Forest Acres's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Square @ Forest Acres currently offering any rent specials?
The Square @ Forest Acres is not currently offering any rent specials.