Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

The Square @ Forest Acres

4214 Bethel Church Rd · (803) 291-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4214 Bethel Church Rd, Columbia, SC 29206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit F24 · Avail. now

$680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit E12 · Avail. Jul 31

$680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit G14 · Avail. now

$680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1031 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Square @ Forest Acres.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
bathtub
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
on-site laundry
The Square @ Forest Acres offers a combination of comfort and style. From amenities to floorplan options, the professional leasing staff will assist you in finding your perfect fit. Make sure you to check out the current floorplan options. This community provides a variety of amenities like convenient on-site parking options, high-speed internet access, and smoke free options. Call or stop-by today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Square @ Forest Acres have any available units?
The Square @ Forest Acres has 3 units available starting at $680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Square @ Forest Acres have?
Some of The Square @ Forest Acres's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Square @ Forest Acres currently offering any rent specials?
The Square @ Forest Acres is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Square @ Forest Acres pet-friendly?
No, The Square @ Forest Acres is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does The Square @ Forest Acres offer parking?
Yes, The Square @ Forest Acres offers parking.
Does The Square @ Forest Acres have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Square @ Forest Acres does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Square @ Forest Acres have a pool?
No, The Square @ Forest Acres does not have a pool.
Does The Square @ Forest Acres have accessible units?
No, The Square @ Forest Acres does not have accessible units.
Does The Square @ Forest Acres have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Square @ Forest Acres has units with dishwashers.
