2378 Center Street

A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--1,565 square feet

--Freshly painted with new floowing throughout

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



Home is in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood flooring,Carpet,Freshly Painted,Shed for storage

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.