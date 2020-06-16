2378 Center Street

Amenities
A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes:
--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,565 square feet
--Freshly painted with new floowing throughout
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
Home is in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood flooring,Carpet,Freshly Painted,Shed for storage
