Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:02 PM

2378 Center Street

2378 Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

2378 Center Street, Columbia, SC 29204
Pinehurst

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,565 square feet
--Freshly painted with new floowing throughout
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

Home is in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood flooring,Carpet,Freshly Painted,Shed for storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2378 Center Street have any available units?
2378 Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2378 Center Street have?
Some of 2378 Center Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2378 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
2378 Center Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2378 Center Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2378 Center Street is pet friendly.
Does 2378 Center Street offer parking?
No, 2378 Center Street does not offer parking.
Does 2378 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2378 Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2378 Center Street have a pool?
No, 2378 Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 2378 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 2378 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2378 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2378 Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.
