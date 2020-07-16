All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 2324 Wilmont Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, SC
/
2324 Wilmont Ave
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

2324 Wilmont Ave

2324 Wilmot Avenue · (803) 960-6508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2324 Wilmot Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205
Shandon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath duplex. It's within walking distance to the University and downtown amenities, enjoy Shandon living in one of the best locations in the neighborhood. The duplex is located only 3 blocks from 5 Points, minutes from entertainment on Main Street and The Vista, super close to the new Bull Street Project, and a short drive to the Statehouse and area hospitals. This unit feature a downstairs living room, large dining room, nice sized kitchen, and half bath on the main floor; 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs; hardwoods and tile throughout; plantation shutters; and nice molding and trim-work. In addition it has double vanities in the upstairs bath and a fireplace in the living room and master bedroom. Outside features ample parking via a straight drive, semicircular drive and also on-street parking; a fully fenced back yard with nice ironwork; patio; storage shed; and mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Wilmont Ave have any available units?
2324 Wilmont Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Wilmont Ave have?
Some of 2324 Wilmont Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Wilmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Wilmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Wilmont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Wilmont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 2324 Wilmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Wilmont Ave offers parking.
Does 2324 Wilmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Wilmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Wilmont Ave have a pool?
No, 2324 Wilmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Wilmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 2324 Wilmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Wilmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Wilmont Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2324 Wilmont Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave
Columbia, SC 29212
42 Magnolia
5150 Forest Dr
Columbia, SC 29206
700 Woodrow
700 Woodrow St
Columbia, SC 29205
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive
Columbia, SC 29206
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd
Columbia, SC 29223
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr
Columbia, SC 29229
Riverwalk Vista
100 Bryton Trce
Columbia, SC 29210

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Apartments with ParkingColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Sumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCForest Acres, SC
Newberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Congaree VistaOlympia
Robert Mills Historic
Granby Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Sumter
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity