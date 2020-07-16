2324 Wilmont Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath duplex. It's within walking distance to the University and downtown amenities, enjoy Shandon living in one of the best locations in the neighborhood. The duplex is located only 3 blocks from 5 Points, minutes from entertainment on Main Street and The Vista, super close to the new Bull Street Project, and a short drive to the Statehouse and area hospitals. This unit feature a downstairs living room, large dining room, nice sized kitchen, and half bath on the main floor; 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs; hardwoods and tile throughout; plantation shutters; and nice molding and trim-work. In addition it has double vanities in the upstairs bath and a fireplace in the living room and master bedroom. Outside features ample parking via a straight drive, semicircular drive and also on-street parking; a fully fenced back yard with nice ironwork; patio; storage shed; and mature trees.