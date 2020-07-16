All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

23 Graymont Circle

23 Graymont Circle · (803) 256-6287 ext. 211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Graymont Circle, Columbia, SC 29205
Edisto Court

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23 Graymont Circle · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Hidden Treasure - Available Earl July

Let this huge front porch welcome you home! Great Rosewood home tucked away on a quiet circle of newer construction homes. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a spacious living room, separate dining space, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, a laundry area with washer and dryer connections, and a large backyard.
TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES
TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR YARD

***STUDENTS*** Attached your completed and NOTARIZED Parent Letter of Guarantee to your application. Letter can be downloaded from bollinligonwalker.com

*No pets permitted
Qualifications:
*$50/adult application charge
*650 minimum Credit Score
*Must have 3x the amount of rent/month
*Current proof of income
*No recent evictions
**Housing vouchers not accepted for this property

Call our office at 803-256-6287 to make an appointment to see this Tenant Occupied property

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4890943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Graymont Circle have any available units?
23 Graymont Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Graymont Circle have?
Some of 23 Graymont Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Graymont Circle currently offering any rent specials?
23 Graymont Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Graymont Circle pet-friendly?
No, 23 Graymont Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 23 Graymont Circle offer parking?
No, 23 Graymont Circle does not offer parking.
Does 23 Graymont Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Graymont Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Graymont Circle have a pool?
No, 23 Graymont Circle does not have a pool.
Does 23 Graymont Circle have accessible units?
No, 23 Graymont Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Graymont Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Graymont Circle has units with dishwashers.
