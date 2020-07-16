23 Graymont Circle

Amenities

Hidden Treasure - Available Earl July



Let this huge front porch welcome you home! Great Rosewood home tucked away on a quiet circle of newer construction homes. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a spacious living room, separate dining space, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, a laundry area with washer and dryer connections, and a large backyard.

TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES

TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR YARD



***STUDENTS*** Attached your completed and NOTARIZED Parent Letter of Guarantee to your application. Letter can be downloaded from bollinligonwalker.com



*No pets permitted

Qualifications:

*$50/adult application charge

*650 minimum Credit Score

*Must have 3x the amount of rent/month

*Current proof of income

*No recent evictions

**Housing vouchers not accepted for this property



Call our office at 803-256-6287 to make an appointment to see this Tenant Occupied property



No Pets Allowed



