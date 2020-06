Amenities

1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT. This is a nice 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath bungalow home with a large front porch. It has hardwood flooring in the Den and Dining Room. It also has a laundry with washer and dryer. Large fenced in backyard. Microwave over stove along with a dishwasher and fridge. This home is located close to USC, Five Points and Ft. Jackson. Great place for USC students!