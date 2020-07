Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Super Cute 3 bedroom home in the heart of Clover! - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch in the heart of Clover. Vinyl in kitchen and baths. Carpet in Living room and bedrooms. Neutral paint throughout. Eat-in Kitchen with good storage. Master Bedroom has private bath & WIC. Nice Storage building in back. You are going to love the rear porch! Clover Schools.



(RLNE5770264)