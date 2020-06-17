332 Lone Tree Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

No HOA! Country style ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1150 s.f., located in the heart of Clover near downtown in Faulkner Ridge subdivision! Modern aesthetics include contemporary kitchen with white shaker cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops, white subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Very open floorplan features luxury vinyl plank flooring and vaulted ceiling in the great room, kitchen and the open dining area. Slider doors step out to a rear deck for grilling, or you can relax out front on the covered farmer's porch. Master bedroom has a private bath with garden tub. Ample parking comes with the oversized two-car garage and long driveway. No HOA provides an opportunity for your camper or commercial vehicle! Clover schools - Kinard Elementary, Clover M.S. & H.S.!



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.