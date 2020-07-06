2524 Courtland Drive

Amenities

Former Model home in the heart of Clover! Surrounded by gorgeous preserved lands and within the premier Clover school district! Spacious Main Floor features Bright and Open Great Room, Nicely appointed Kitchen, and Formal Dining Room! Bright Sunroom offers a restful evening respite or an energizing morning space! Space saving Butler's Pantry offers additional kitchen storage or a coffee bar! Luxurious and Spacious Owner's Suite features sizable walk in closet and spa like en suite. Unprecedented Value around every turn in this gorgeous Model home!