Clover, SC
2524 Courtland Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:57 PM

2524 Courtland Drive

2524 Courtland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Courtland Drive, Clover, SC 29710

Amenities

walk in closets
coffee bar
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
hot tub
Former Model home in the heart of Clover! Surrounded by gorgeous preserved lands and within the premier Clover school district! Spacious Main Floor features Bright and Open Great Room, Nicely appointed Kitchen, and Formal Dining Room! Bright Sunroom offers a restful evening respite or an energizing morning space! Space saving Butler's Pantry offers additional kitchen storage or a coffee bar! Luxurious and Spacious Owner's Suite features sizable walk in closet and spa like en suite. Unprecedented Value around every turn in this gorgeous Model home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Courtland Drive have any available units?
2524 Courtland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clover, SC.
Is 2524 Courtland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Courtland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Courtland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2524 Courtland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clover.
Does 2524 Courtland Drive offer parking?
No, 2524 Courtland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2524 Courtland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 Courtland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Courtland Drive have a pool?
No, 2524 Courtland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2524 Courtland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2524 Courtland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Courtland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 Courtland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 Courtland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2524 Courtland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

