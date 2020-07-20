Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

101 Mint Street Available 03/08/19 Three bedroom home near Downtown Clover! - Three bedroom, one bath home on large, quiet lot in downtown Clover. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator and stove. There is a storage building in the backyard and hardwood floors throughout the home. Within walking distance to New Centre Park and convenient to shopping, dining and downtown area. Pet friendly!



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet with $10/month pet rent per pet.



Renters Insurance Required.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Directions to the property from our Clover office: Left onto Kings Mtn. St., Right onto South Main St., Left onto McConnell St., Right onto Mint St.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



