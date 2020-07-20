All apartments in Clover
Find more places like 101 Mint Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clover, SC
/
101 Mint Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

101 Mint Street

101 Mint Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clover
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

101 Mint Street, Clover, SC 29710

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
101 Mint Street Available 03/08/19 Three bedroom home near Downtown Clover! - Three bedroom, one bath home on large, quiet lot in downtown Clover. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator and stove. There is a storage building in the backyard and hardwood floors throughout the home. Within walking distance to New Centre Park and convenient to shopping, dining and downtown area. Pet friendly!

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet with $10/month pet rent per pet.

Renters Insurance Required.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Directions to the property from our Clover office: Left onto Kings Mtn. St., Right onto South Main St., Left onto McConnell St., Right onto Mint St.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE1836621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Mint Street have any available units?
101 Mint Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clover, SC.
What amenities does 101 Mint Street have?
Some of 101 Mint Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Mint Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Mint Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Mint Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Mint Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 Mint Street offer parking?
No, 101 Mint Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 Mint Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Mint Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Mint Street have a pool?
No, 101 Mint Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Mint Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Mint Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Mint Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Mint Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Mint Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 Mint Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir
Clover, SC 29710

Similar Pages

Clover 1 BedroomsClover 2 Bedrooms
Clover Apartments with BalconiesClover Apartments with Garages
Clover Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC
Lincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College