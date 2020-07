Amenities

2029 Culver Ave Available 09/16/20 Adorable 3 bedroom single family home in West Ashley - Available September 16 - New kitchen appliances, light fixtures and a stackable washer/dryer. This unit will go fast! This affordable 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath home sits conveniently between 526 and downtown Charleston. The kitchen is stocked with stainless steel appliances and a stylish tile blacksplash. The tile in both bathrooms is newly renovated makes way for easy cleaning, nice carpet in the bedrooms for your comfort and beautiful lighting fixtures throughout. New shed in the backyard for extra storage and plenty of backyard space! Landscaping included. Available on 9/16/2020



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4852558)