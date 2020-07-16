All apartments in Charleston County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

1418 Brockenfelt Dr.

1418 Brockenfelt Drive · (843) 723-2763 ext. 105
Location

1418 Brockenfelt Drive, Charleston County, SC 29414

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2678 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1418 Brockenfelt Dr. Available 06/01/20 New Beautiful Home in Hunt Club - This brand new 4 bedroom 3 1/2 Bath home in Hunt Club is one of a kind and includes landscape services! The open and inviting floor plan features a true gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a center island. The first floor master suite includes a soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity and a walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find an additional master suite, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and sitting area with access to the veranda. Washer/Dryer included. Pets Negotiable. Hunt club is located in the in the popular living destination of West Ashley, 10 miles from downtown Charleston, Drive through a mature, developed community to find lakes, walking trails, and a pool. Hunt club is a short drive to shopping, hospitals and schools.

Contact lawton@danielravenel.com for more information
Virtual Tour Available

(RLNE4478937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. have any available units?
1418 Brockenfelt Dr. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. have?
Some of 1418 Brockenfelt Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Brockenfelt Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. offer parking?
No, 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. has a pool.
Does 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 Brockenfelt Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
