Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1418 Brockenfelt Dr. Available 06/01/20 New Beautiful Home in Hunt Club - This brand new 4 bedroom 3 1/2 Bath home in Hunt Club is one of a kind and includes landscape services! The open and inviting floor plan features a true gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a center island. The first floor master suite includes a soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity and a walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find an additional master suite, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and sitting area with access to the veranda. Washer/Dryer included. Pets Negotiable. Hunt club is located in the in the popular living destination of West Ashley, 10 miles from downtown Charleston, Drive through a mature, developed community to find lakes, walking trails, and a pool. Hunt club is a short drive to shopping, hospitals and schools.



Contact lawton@danielravenel.com for more information

Virtual Tour Available



(RLNE4478937)