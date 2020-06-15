767 Overton Ridge Way

Amenities
3 BR, 2.5 BA Home, Screened Back Porch on Quiet Cul de Sac, Convenient to Shopping and I-85 - Gorgeous, freshly painted traditional 2 story home with spacious eat in kitchen, black appliances and pantry. Living room with free standing gas fireplace. Master suite features large walk in closet, master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are extra large with large closets. Quiet cul-de-sac. Screened porch overlooks fenced, landscaped backyard. Washer & dryer included
Great neighborhood, quiet street, lovely screened back porch. 2 car garage with lots of storage. Community Pool. Pet friendly, no smoking home.
Lease Terms:
Minimum 1 year lease
Security deposit - $1,550
Administration fee - $75
Income 2.5x the monthly rent
Renters insurance required
No eviction history
Credit score of 600+
$50 application fee for each individual over 18 years of age
Utilities:
Duke Power -
http://www.duke-energy.com/south-carolina/moving.asp
Call - 800.777.9898
Piedmont Natural Gas - used for fireplace only (electric heat)
Start, Stop or Transfer Your Service
Call 1-800-752-7504
Spartanburg Water & Sewage
http://spartanburgwater.org/customers/index.php
Call - (864) 582-6375
