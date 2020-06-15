All apartments in Boiling Springs
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

767 Overton Ridge Way

767 Overton Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

767 Overton Ridge Way, Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 BR, 2.5 BA Home, Screened Back Porch on Quiet Cul de Sac, Convenient to Shopping and I-85 - Gorgeous, freshly painted traditional 2 story home with spacious eat in kitchen, black appliances and pantry. Living room with free standing gas fireplace. Master suite features large walk in closet, master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are extra large with large closets. Quiet cul-de-sac. Screened porch overlooks fenced, landscaped backyard. Washer & dryer included

Great neighborhood, quiet street, lovely screened back porch. 2 car garage with lots of storage. Community Pool. Pet friendly, no smoking home.

Lease Terms:
Minimum 1 year lease
Security deposit - $1,550
Administration fee - $75
Income 2.5x the monthly rent
Renters insurance required
No eviction history
Credit score of 600+

$50 application fee for each individual over 18 years of age

Utilities:

Duke Power -
http://www.duke-energy.com/south-carolina/moving.asp
Call - 800.777.9898

Piedmont Natural Gas - used for fireplace only (electric heat)
Start, Stop or Transfer Your Service
Call 1-800-752-7504

Spartanburg Water & Sewage
http://spartanburgwater.org/customers/index.php
Call - (864) 582-6375

(RLNE4644125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Overton Ridge Way have any available units?
767 Overton Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boiling Springs, SC.
What amenities does 767 Overton Ridge Way have?
Some of 767 Overton Ridge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 Overton Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
767 Overton Ridge Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Overton Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 767 Overton Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 767 Overton Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 767 Overton Ridge Way does offer parking.
Does 767 Overton Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 767 Overton Ridge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Overton Ridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 767 Overton Ridge Way has a pool.
Does 767 Overton Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 767 Overton Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Overton Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 767 Overton Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 767 Overton Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 767 Overton Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
