All apartments in Boiling Springs
Find more places like 202 Waxberry Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boiling Springs, SC
/
202 Waxberry Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

202 Waxberry Ct

202 Waxberry Court · (864) 516-8902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boiling Springs
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

202 Waxberry Court, Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 Waxberry Ct · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious, Open Floor Plan, Fenced Backyard, Convenient to Shopping, Schools & Restaurants - Spacious, open floor plan with high cathedral ceiling in living room, dining area and kitchen, Open kitchen with island is great for entertaining. Master bedroom located in the rear of the home boasts a walk-in closet and master bathroom. 1 ar garage, fenced backyard. Desirable Boiling Springs area convenience to shopping, restaurants and schools. No smoking home. Pet friendly. Renters insurance required.

1 year lease
$350 pet fee
$75 lease initiation fee

Requirements:
- No eviction history
- 600+ credit score
- income 2.5x monthly rent

Utilities:
Duke Power -
http://www.duke-energy.com/south-carolina/moving.asp
Call - 800.777.9898

Piedmont Gas -
Piedmont Natural Gas | Residential Start Service Page
Start, Stop or Transfer Your Service
Call 1-800-752-7504

Spartanburg Water & Sewage
http://spartanburgwater.org/customers/index.php
Call - (864) 582-6375

(RLNE1914444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Waxberry Ct have any available units?
202 Waxberry Ct has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 202 Waxberry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
202 Waxberry Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Waxberry Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Waxberry Ct is pet friendly.
Does 202 Waxberry Ct offer parking?
Yes, 202 Waxberry Ct does offer parking.
Does 202 Waxberry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Waxberry Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Waxberry Ct have a pool?
No, 202 Waxberry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 202 Waxberry Ct have accessible units?
No, 202 Waxberry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Waxberry Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Waxberry Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Waxberry Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Waxberry Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 202 Waxberry Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade Boiling Springs
901 Dornoch Dr
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Artisan Living Greene Creek
207 Wild Fern Drive #E
Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Similar Pages

Boiling Springs 1 BedroomsBoiling Springs 2 Bedrooms
Boiling Springs 3 BedroomsBoiling Springs Apartments with Garage
Boiling Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCEasley, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCClover, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC
Five Forks, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCCherryville, NCSwannanoa, NCShelby, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity