202 Waxberry Ct

Amenities
Spacious, Open Floor Plan, Fenced Backyard, Convenient to Shopping, Schools & Restaurants - Spacious, open floor plan with high cathedral ceiling in living room, dining area and kitchen, Open kitchen with island is great for entertaining. Master bedroom located in the rear of the home boasts a walk-in closet and master bathroom. 1 ar garage, fenced backyard. Desirable Boiling Springs area convenience to shopping, restaurants and schools. No smoking home. Pet friendly. Renters insurance required.
1 year lease
$350 pet fee
$75 lease initiation fee
Requirements:
- No eviction history
- 600+ credit score
- income 2.5x monthly rent
Utilities:
Duke Power -
http://www.duke-energy.com/south-carolina/moving.asp
Call - 800.777.9898
Piedmont Gas -
Piedmont Natural Gas | Residential Start Service Page
Start, Stop or Transfer Your Service
Call 1-800-752-7504
Spartanburg Water & Sewage
http://spartanburgwater.org/customers/index.php
Call - (864) 582-6375
(RLNE1914444)