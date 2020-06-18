202 Waxberry Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious, Open Floor Plan, Fenced Backyard, Convenient to Shopping, Schools & Restaurants - Spacious, open floor plan with high cathedral ceiling in living room, dining area and kitchen, Open kitchen with island is great for entertaining. Master bedroom located in the rear of the home boasts a walk-in closet and master bathroom. 1 ar garage, fenced backyard. Desirable Boiling Springs area convenience to shopping, restaurants and schools. No smoking home. Pet friendly. Renters insurance required.



1 year lease

$350 pet fee

$75 lease initiation fee



Requirements:

- No eviction history

- 600+ credit score

- income 2.5x monthly rent



Utilities:

Duke Power -

http://www.duke-energy.com/south-carolina/moving.asp

Call - 800.777.9898



Piedmont Gas -

Piedmont Natural Gas | Residential Start Service Page

Start, Stop or Transfer Your Service

Call 1-800-752-7504



Spartanburg Water & Sewage

http://spartanburgwater.org/customers/index.php

Call - (864) 582-6375



(RLNE1914444)