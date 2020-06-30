310 Mondo Court

Amenities

Very nice 2 story home in a quiet family-friendly neighborhood. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan with living room and Kitchen.The kitchen has granite counter tops, Island and stainless steel appliances. The second floor has the master with bathroom suite and separate shower/ tub. All the bedrooms are equipped with walk-in closets. Upstairs has a spacious loft area for game or play area. Fenced in backyard



