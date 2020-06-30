All apartments in Berkeley County
310 Mondo Court

310 Mondo Ct · No Longer Available
Location

310 Mondo Ct, Berkeley County, SC 29486

Amenities

Very nice 2 story home in a quiet family-friendly neighborhood. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan with living room and Kitchen.The kitchen has granite counter tops, Island and stainless steel appliances. The second floor has the master with bathroom suite and separate shower/ tub. All the bedrooms are equipped with walk-in closets. Upstairs has a spacious loft area for game or play area. Fenced in backyard

$35.00 application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Mondo Court have any available units?
310 Mondo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkeley County, SC.
Is 310 Mondo Court currently offering any rent specials?
310 Mondo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Mondo Court pet-friendly?
No, 310 Mondo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley County.
Does 310 Mondo Court offer parking?
No, 310 Mondo Court does not offer parking.
Does 310 Mondo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Mondo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Mondo Court have a pool?
No, 310 Mondo Court does not have a pool.
Does 310 Mondo Court have accessible units?
No, 310 Mondo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Mondo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Mondo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Mondo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Mondo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
