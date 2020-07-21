218 Kelsey Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home. Also has a loft and the master bedroom is downstairs. There is a full front porch, and a screen porch overlooking wetlands so you have no one behind you and a single car garage. The town home is located directly across the street from the community pool. All hard surface floors except staircase and ceiling fans throughout. Unit freshly painted. Water and sewer are included. 10 minutes to Mt. Pleasant and North Charleston. 20 Minutes to downtown Charleston. Very convenient location.