Last updated July 20 2020 at 8:40 PM

218 Kelsey Boulevard

218 Kelsey Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

218 Kelsey Boulevard, Berkeley County, SC 29492

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home. Also has a loft and the master bedroom is downstairs. There is a full front porch, and a screen porch overlooking wetlands so you have no one behind you and a single car garage. The town home is located directly across the street from the community pool. All hard surface floors except staircase and ceiling fans throughout. Unit freshly painted. Water and sewer are included. 10 minutes to Mt. Pleasant and North Charleston. 20 Minutes to downtown Charleston. Very convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Kelsey Boulevard have any available units?
218 Kelsey Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkeley County, SC.
What amenities does 218 Kelsey Boulevard have?
Some of 218 Kelsey Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Kelsey Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
218 Kelsey Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Kelsey Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 218 Kelsey Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley County.
Does 218 Kelsey Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 218 Kelsey Boulevard offers parking.
Does 218 Kelsey Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Kelsey Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Kelsey Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 218 Kelsey Boulevard has a pool.
Does 218 Kelsey Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 218 Kelsey Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Kelsey Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Kelsey Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Kelsey Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Kelsey Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
