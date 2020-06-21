Harbor One

Amenities
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station. Located in a peaceful waterfront setting on Lady's Island, HarborOne is far from traffic and noise allowing for a soothing, private dwelling. Our homes feature an in-home washer and dryer, modern finishes throughout, walk-in closets and a premium appliance package. Look out your window for an awe-inspiring view of the sunset over the river. HarborOne offers its residents a multitude of amenities including a sparkling outdoor salt water swimming pool, a community clubhouse with game room and virtual golf simulator, an outdoor kitchen with a grill and lounge area, business center and a 24-hour fitness center featuring Yoga & Pilates on-demand fitness. PREFERRED EMPLOYER PROGRAM: Reduced $99 Deposit!* *Some restrictions may apply. Please call for details. Offer valid to applicants with approved credit only.