Harbor One
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Harbor One

22 Colony Gardens Rd · (833) 327-7867
Location

22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC 29907

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1024 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 0125 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 1014 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1028 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Unit 0227 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Unit 0212 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor One.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
parking
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station. Located in a peaceful waterfront setting on Lady's Island, HarborOne is far from traffic and noise allowing for a soothing, private dwelling. Our homes feature an in-home washer and dryer, modern finishes throughout, walk-in closets and a premium appliance package. Look out your window for an awe-inspiring view of the sunset over the river. HarborOne offers its residents a multitude of amenities including a sparkling outdoor salt water swimming pool, a community clubhouse with game room and virtual golf simulator, an outdoor kitchen with a grill and lounge area, business center and a 24-hour fitness center featuring Yoga & Pilates on-demand fitness. PREFERRED EMPLOYER PROGRAM: Reduced $99 Deposit!* *Some restrictions may apply. Please call for details. Offer valid to applicants with approved credit only.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $99 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: Up to $500 per pet/due at time of move-in (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbor One have any available units?
Harbor One has 9 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Harbor One have?
Some of Harbor One's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor One currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor One is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harbor One pet-friendly?
Yes, Harbor One is pet friendly.
Does Harbor One offer parking?
Yes, Harbor One offers parking.
Does Harbor One have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harbor One offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor One have a pool?
Yes, Harbor One has a pool.
Does Harbor One have accessible units?
No, Harbor One does not have accessible units.
Does Harbor One have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harbor One has units with dishwashers.
Does Harbor One have units with air conditioning?
No, Harbor One does not have units with air conditioning.
