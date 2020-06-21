Harbor One

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill yoga parking

HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station. Located in a peaceful waterfront setting on Lady's Island, HarborOne is far from traffic and noise allowing for a soothing, private dwelling. Our homes feature an in-home washer and dryer, modern finishes throughout, walk-in closets and a premium appliance package. Look out your window for an awe-inspiring view of the sunset over the river. HarborOne offers its residents a multitude of amenities including a sparkling outdoor salt water swimming pool, a community clubhouse with game room and virtual golf simulator, an outdoor kitchen with a grill and lounge area, business center and a 24-hour fitness center featuring Yoga & Pilates on-demand fitness. PREFERRED EMPLOYER PROGRAM: Reduced $99 Deposit!* *Some restrictions may apply. Please call for details. Offer valid to applicants with approved credit only.