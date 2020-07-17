5 Wild Turkey Run Available 08/01/20 Bluffton - Located on an oversized lot in Bluffton off Sawmill Creek Road. Hardwood flooring in main living area. Renovated master bedroom and bath. Storage shed. NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 Wild Turkey Run have any available units?
5 Wild Turkey Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaufort County, SC.
Is 5 Wild Turkey Run currently offering any rent specials?
5 Wild Turkey Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Wild Turkey Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Wild Turkey Run is pet friendly.
Does 5 Wild Turkey Run offer parking?
No, 5 Wild Turkey Run does not offer parking.
Does 5 Wild Turkey Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Wild Turkey Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Wild Turkey Run have a pool?
No, 5 Wild Turkey Run does not have a pool.
Does 5 Wild Turkey Run have accessible units?
No, 5 Wild Turkey Run does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Wild Turkey Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Wild Turkey Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Wild Turkey Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Wild Turkey Run does not have units with air conditioning.