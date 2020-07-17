All apartments in Beaufort County
3740 Sage Drive
Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:10 AM

3740 Sage Drive

3740 Sage Drive · (843) 986-2424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3740 Sage Drive, Beaufort County, SC 29907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
playground
pool
MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!

3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in popular Oyster Bluff community on Ladys Island. This home has a spacious, open layout with a gourmet kitchen area highlighted with a large granite island and open living room.

Amenities include access to community pool, playground, and pickle ball court.

$2200 security deposit, $2200 per month

Call 843-986-2424 to schedule a tour or apply online at www.forrentinbeaufort.com

*Please note* Home will be available tour until after the 4th of July

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Sage Drive have any available units?
3740 Sage Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3740 Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Sage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3740 Sage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort County.
Does 3740 Sage Drive offer parking?
No, 3740 Sage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3740 Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Sage Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3740 Sage Drive has a pool.
Does 3740 Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 3740 Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3740 Sage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3740 Sage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3740 Sage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
