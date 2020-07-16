All apartments in Anderson County
502 Jackson Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 6:48 PM

502 Jackson Street

502 Jackson Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2066945
Location

502 Jackson Street, Anderson County, SC 29625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,024

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1183 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1183 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly renovated. With access to a fenced yard and porch. Minutes away from US-178. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.greenville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Jackson Street have any available units?
502 Jackson Street has a unit available for $1,024 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 Jackson Street have?
Some of 502 Jackson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
502 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Jackson Street is pet friendly.
Does 502 Jackson Street offer parking?
No, 502 Jackson Street does not offer parking.
Does 502 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 502 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 502 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 502 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Jackson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Jackson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 Jackson Street has units with air conditioning.
