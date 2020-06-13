Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

57 Apartments for rent in Warwick, RI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Cowesett
20 Units Available
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
Studio
$1,079
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
3 Units Available
King's Grant Apartments
12 Fischer Dr, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,190
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
780 sqft
Ideally situated across from the Gateway at Quonset Point. Landscaped apartment community with tennis and basketball courts, a picnic area and ample car parking. Various on-site recreational, social and educational programs available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Apponaug
1 Unit Available
4156 Post Road
4156 Post Road, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
974 sqft
Welcome to Greenwich Bay Townhomes! Not only is the location of this townhome fantastic, but it is also bright and spacious. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 and a half bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, sunroom, front deck, central air, and a 1 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Longmeadow
1 Unit Available
90 Harborview Drive
90 Harborview Drive, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1024 sqft
Contact List Agent Directly: Hance Philippe (401) 954-1711.

1 of 25

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
Conimicut
1 Unit Available
24 Loring Road
24 Loring Road, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor apartment in an owner occupied home. Private entrance and driveway space. Use of the yard for company. Home is with in walking distance to water.
Results within 1 mile of Warwick
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 2 at 02:32pm
2 Units Available
Apartments at Remington Pond
315 Cowesett Ave, Kent County, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
410 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
810 sqft
Located in West Warwick, Remington Pond offers modern living with an AFFORDABLE price tag. We are conveniently located just 0.5 miles from Interstate 95, Route 2, and Route 117, and only seconds from some of the best shopping in Rhode Island.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5 Teakwood Court
5 Teakwood Court, Kent County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2678 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in an amazing centrally located neighborhood in one of Rhode Island's best school districts! Walkable to Meadowbrook Elementary School, EG high school and public tennis courts.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
75 Glenn Drive
75 Glen Drive, Kent County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in extraordinarily maintained condo complex looking for a long term tenant. Freshly painted. Spacious living area on first floor. Eat in kitchen. Half bath. Two full bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Finished basement.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eden Park
1 Unit Available
184 Aqueduct Road
184 Aqueduct Road, Cranston, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Impeccable second floor 2 bedroom available June 1st! Gleaming hardwoods throughout, large master bedroom, garage space, storage in basement, washer/dryer hookups and porch in backyard. Convenient to Garden City and routes 37, 295, 95 and route 10.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
59 Wheeler Avenue
59 Wheeler Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi-family home available June 1! Move right into this 3 bedroom unit with 1 gorgeous bath, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops with an additional bar area. All the amenities you could ask for.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
91 Pawtuxet Terrace
91 Pawtuxet Terrace, Kent County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1043 sqft
Stunning remodel in this first floor, 2 bedroom unit has gleaming hardwoods, new kitchen with cabinets, granite countertop and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Providence St
26 Providence Street, Kent County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
26 Providence Street, West Warwick RI 02893 Watch Our YouTube Video Walk-Through Here: https://www.youtube.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
54 Blanding Avenue
54 Blanding Avenue, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1932 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent for the 2020 School Year. Beautiful home has been completely renovated, has gorgeous water views and is furnished for your convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Warwick
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,677
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Downtown Providence
31 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,770
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 08:57pm
Dean Estates
2 Units Available
Mansion House Apartments
111 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
425 sqft
In the desirable Dean Estates area, Mansion House offers a 60-foot in-ground pool and one bedroom apartments at incredible prices.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
386 Lloyd Ave
386 Lloyd Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
386 Lloyd Ave Unit 1 Providence RI 02906 Watch Our YouTube Video Walk-Through Here: https://www.youtube.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
43 Oliver St
43 Oliver Street, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1335 sqft
Available Aug 3rd 2020. Video tour available on request. Luxurious and spacious 1700sqft 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Bristol with harbor views. In the heart of Bristol, just a half a block from the harbor and east bay bike path.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
50 Pitman St 1
50 Pitman St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Two bedroom Near Wayland Square - Property Id: 287682 Beautiful East side Apartment within walking distance to Wayland Square, Fox point, the East bay bike path and two grocery stores.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper South Providence
1 Unit Available
40 Point St Unit 14
40 Point Street, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! UNDERGRADS ACCEPTED! PARKING: $220/MONTH UTILITIES: INCLUDED!! (Tenant pays electricity) PET FEE: $35/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER Apartment Features Dishwasher Ice Maker Stainless Steel Appliances Island Kitchen Eat-in

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
1 Park Row W Unit 23
1 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,750
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! PARKING: $135/MONTH UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand Community room

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
157 Governor St. 2
157 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 157 Governor St. - Property Id: 266899 Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom 2nd floor apt in Wayland Square neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
12 Benefit Street
12 Benefit Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Bright second floor apartment in historic building. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, master bedroom with en suite marble tiled bathroom w/ soaker tub, large deck with great city views, parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Warwick, RI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Warwick renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

