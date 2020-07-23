Apartment List
/
RI
/
pawtucket
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:38 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Pawtucket, RI with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Darlington
370 COLUMBUS Avenue
370 Columbus Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1232 sqft
This 3 bedroom Ranch home with central air is located on a double lot. Large 2 car garage with wide, level driveway. Entry off Bloomfield Street. Beautifully kept yard with in ground sprinklers, rear patio and lush plants.
Results within 1 mile of Pawtucket

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hebronville
54 Burgess Street
54 Burgess Street, Attleboro, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Welcome home to your brand new home on a brand new cul-de-sac! The front porch welcomes you in to this light, bright, spacious townhouse.

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hope
49 Chace Avenue
49 Chace Avenue, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Location! Location! Convenience and Comfort! Trendy Professional apartment in close proximity to all city conveniences! Sunny cheery 1st Floor unit offering gleaming hardwoods, 2 generous sized beds, tile bath, large living
Results within 5 miles of Pawtucket
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
8 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,565
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1241 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,997
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1136 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
50 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,240
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Smith Hill
18 Inkerman 3
18 Inkerman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Recently Renovated spacious unit with AC - Property Id: 71996 * Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor with great natural lighting and very good privacy.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wayland
131 Irving Ave 5
131 Irving Avenue, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Unit 5 Available 08/15/20 Wayland SQ.,East Side - Property Id: 324273 This price of $1795 includes absolutely everything. All utilities included in the rent (heat, electric, gas, water, parking, snow plowing, garbage, many amenities).

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
38 Doyle Ave 2
38 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963 Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner.

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
32 Doyle Ave 3
32 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751 Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
266 Indiana Ave.
266 Indiana Avenue, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
266 Indiana Ave. Available 09/01/20 266 Indiana Ave - - 4 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - 1,420 sqft - Excellent neighborhood As you enter from the front porch, you will be greeted in the foyer which leads to the large open living room/dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1 Park Row W Unit 116
1 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
NO BROKER FEE! PARKING: $135/MONTH UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand™ Community

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
15 Oakdale Street
15 Oakdale Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1392 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated single family home in the Elmhurst area. Walk to Providence College from this lovely 3-4 bedroom home located on a dead end street with a private fenced in backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
28 Preston Street
28 Preston Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Welcome to Hennessy Property Management ATTENTION STUDENTS! Location location location!!! Beautiful modern and remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath second floor apartment located on the East side of Providence.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Attleboro City
492 Newport Ave
492 Newport Ave, Attleboro, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Looking for an upscale apartment in S Attleboro? Former owners Townhouse unit has many upgrades and amenities.

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North Seekonk
127 Oak Hill Ave
127 Oak Hill Avenue, North Seekonk, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3000 sqft
SEEKONK - Sprawling Ranch w/ approx. 3000 square feet. Three Bedroom, Two Full bath home set on a beautiful lot. Galley kitchen w/double ovens leads to a dining area overlooking the sunken living room w/gas fireplace and pretty brickwork.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
18 Spencer Street
18 Spencer Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Beautifully renovated (2016) Condo Quality 3bed/ 2nd floor apartment with private entry & deck! Located one block from Broadway, this contemporary & stylish West Side apartment features a state of the art kitchen with granite & stainless

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
387 Wickenden Street - 3
387 Wickenden Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,595
450 sqft
New Construction, Shared roof deck, Central Air & Heat, Hardwood Floor, Laundry in unit, Stainless steel appliances, Available Sept 1, 2020. Sorry no pets. For more info & showing call or text 401-641-2244

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
17 Hewitt Street
17 Hewett Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1206 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a 2009 Built, 2 bed 2.5 bath luxury townhome ideally situated in the heart of Federal Hill & close to all amenities & public transportation.
Results within 10 miles of Pawtucket
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
26 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,501
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Pawtucket, RI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pawtucket renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Pawtucket 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPawtucket 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPawtucket 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPawtucket 3 Bedroom Apartments
Pawtucket Apartments with BalconiesPawtucket Apartments with GaragesPawtucket Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPawtucket Apartments with Parking
Pawtucket Apartments with Washer-DryersPawtucket Dog Friendly ApartmentsPawtucket Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MA
Watertown Town, MATaunton, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RINew Bedford, MAMilton, MANewport East, RIAttleboro, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music