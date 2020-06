Amenities

microwave refrigerator recently renovated

FANTASTIC LOCATION TUCKED AWAY ON A TREE LINED STREET, QUIET ONE WAY STREET LEADS OUT TO ENTERENCE TO SLATER PARK AND CLOSE TO THE TEN MILE RIVER. WALKING DISTANCE TO COUNTRY CLUB, SLATER PARK AND BEAUTIFUL JOGGING PATH. LOVELY RANCH WITH OVERSIZED LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH UPDATED APPLIANCES. 2 LARGE BEDROOMS. TILED BATH. GREAT 3 SEASON ROOM LEADING TO GREAT BACK YARD. FULL BASEMENT. CLOSE TO MA. LINE. NO PETS.