Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Next Available Date is December 1 2020. Historical Charmer great location easy in and out of town. Walk to town or the harbor. This rental offers 2 off street parking spots, with private entrance and use of front porch and patio area. This 2nd floor unit has a vaulted ceiling and sunny Living area, fully furnished 2 bedrooms and potentially there is an office that could be guest area . Eat in kitchen full bath and laundry in the unit. Includes all utilities and cable and internet. Worry free and fun living just bring your suitcase.