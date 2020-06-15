All apartments in Newport
428 Gibbs Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:59 PM

428 Gibbs Avenue

428 Gibbs Avenue · (401) 662-9645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

428 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
Old Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 921 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, updated two bedroom condo available September for a winter lease, near Cliff Walk! This highly desired first floor Gibbs condo has been renovated over the years. An open concept in the living area with cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, and a private patio off the living room. A beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Two large bedrooms and two full and newly renovated bathrooms. Fully furnished and available till end of May 2021. Sorry no pets! Water, trash, parking, lawn care, and snow removal included. Laundry in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Gibbs Avenue have any available units?
428 Gibbs Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 428 Gibbs Avenue have?
Some of 428 Gibbs Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Gibbs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
428 Gibbs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Gibbs Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 428 Gibbs Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 428 Gibbs Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 428 Gibbs Avenue offers parking.
Does 428 Gibbs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 Gibbs Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Gibbs Avenue have a pool?
No, 428 Gibbs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 428 Gibbs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 428 Gibbs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Gibbs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 Gibbs Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Gibbs Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 Gibbs Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
