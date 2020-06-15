428 Gibbs Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, updated two bedroom condo available September for a winter lease, near Cliff Walk! This highly desired first floor Gibbs condo has been renovated over the years. An open concept in the living area with cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, and a private patio off the living room. A beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Two large bedrooms and two full and newly renovated bathrooms. Fully furnished and available till end of May 2021. Sorry no pets! Water, trash, parking, lawn care, and snow removal included. Laundry in unit.