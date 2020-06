Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated air conditioning

Welcome Home....Winter Rental Available for 2020 all Utilities included. Newly renovated stand alone Cottage in Desirable Easton Beach area. This adorable two bedroom home with Eat in Kitchen and living area. Home is heated with Gas and has Air Conditioning . Lovely yard and plenty of parking.The home is completely furnished and set up with all the necessities for everyday living, just bring you personal belongings and beginning enjoying your new home. Easy access to town to enjoy all the Island has to offer, or just walk to the beach.