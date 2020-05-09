91 Reservoir Road

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included parking air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

Available June 1st to July 26th, including 4th of July and August! (Dates are flexible). Need a summer getaway with AC and water views?! Look no further... Enjoy the beach life in this fully furnished 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home. Relax in a newly furnished open concept living-room with vaulted ceilings and wooden beams. Or fulfill your appetite while enjoying the naturally sunlit ambiance of the dining room, a great place to test out your green-thumb with some indoor plants. Spend summer in one of Aquidneck Island's most charming beach communities. Take in the salty air while enjoying a short walk to Easton's Beach and quick bike ride to 2nd Beach, 3rd Beach, Sachuest Point and the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Water views from your private deck. Off-street parking. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT, including cable and wifi. Available for entire summer, monthly or even weekly basis (prices vary). This raised ranch is comprised of two legal units, separated by one interior door. Garden unit 2 bed/1 Bath is available at $2,500 a month and second level unit 3 bed/2 bath is available at $7,500 a month.