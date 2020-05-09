All apartments in Newport East
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:12 PM

91 Reservoir Road

91 Reservoir Road · (401) 258-3225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91 Reservoir Road, Newport East, RI 02842
Newport East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available June 1st to July 26th, including 4th of July and August! (Dates are flexible). Need a summer getaway with AC and water views?! Look no further... Enjoy the beach life in this fully furnished 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home. Relax in a newly furnished open concept living-room with vaulted ceilings and wooden beams. Or fulfill your appetite while enjoying the naturally sunlit ambiance of the dining room, a great place to test out your green-thumb with some indoor plants. Spend summer in one of Aquidneck Island's most charming beach communities. Take in the salty air while enjoying a short walk to Easton's Beach and quick bike ride to 2nd Beach, 3rd Beach, Sachuest Point and the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Water views from your private deck. Off-street parking. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT, including cable and wifi. Available for entire summer, monthly or even weekly basis (prices vary). This raised ranch is comprised of two legal units, separated by one interior door. Garden unit 2 bed/1 Bath is available at $2,500 a month and second level unit 3 bed/2 bath is available at $7,500 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Reservoir Road have any available units?
91 Reservoir Road has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91 Reservoir Road have?
Some of 91 Reservoir Road's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Reservoir Road currently offering any rent specials?
91 Reservoir Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Reservoir Road pet-friendly?
No, 91 Reservoir Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 91 Reservoir Road offer parking?
Yes, 91 Reservoir Road does offer parking.
Does 91 Reservoir Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Reservoir Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Reservoir Road have a pool?
No, 91 Reservoir Road does not have a pool.
Does 91 Reservoir Road have accessible units?
No, 91 Reservoir Road does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Reservoir Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Reservoir Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Reservoir Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91 Reservoir Road has units with air conditioning.
