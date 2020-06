Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sunlit, ranch style home. Located near the Newport/Middletown line on a quiet cul de sac. Convenient to the bridge, the Naval base, and downtown Newport. Modern, eat in kitchen with granite countertops. Large, living room, three bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level. Mostly finished basement with two rooms, washer/dryer and a second full bath. Garage, driveway, and fenced yard.