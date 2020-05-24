26 J H Dwyer Drive

Amenities

This 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home is a true gem! Enjoy stunning sunset views of Narragansett Bay and Newport Pell Bridge from your multi level balconies. This open, multi-level contemporary house features a gourmet kitchen, outdoor fire pit, basketball hoop, tons of storage areas, and plenty of outdoor living space. It comes completely furnished to make you feel as though you are living in a luxury vacation getaway all year long. You will be living just a few minutes to the Navy base, the beaches and downtown Newport, yet situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in a beautiful neighborhood. The home also comes with central A/C and recently installed solar panels to help with energy costs! Available yearly beginning Sept. 1 for $4000/month.