All apartments in Newport East
Find more places like 26 J H Dwyer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport East, RI
/
26 J H Dwyer Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:48 AM

26 J H Dwyer Drive

26 J H Dwyer Drive · (401) 848-7827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport East
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

26 J H Dwyer Drive, Newport East, RI 02842
Downtown Middletown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
basketball court
fire pit
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
This 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home is a true gem! Enjoy stunning sunset views of Narragansett Bay and Newport Pell Bridge from your multi level balconies. This open, multi-level contemporary house features a gourmet kitchen, outdoor fire pit, basketball hoop, tons of storage areas, and plenty of outdoor living space. It comes completely furnished to make you feel as though you are living in a luxury vacation getaway all year long. You will be living just a few minutes to the Navy base, the beaches and downtown Newport, yet situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in a beautiful neighborhood. The home also comes with central A/C and recently installed solar panels to help with energy costs! Available yearly beginning Sept. 1 for $4000/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 J H Dwyer Drive have any available units?
26 J H Dwyer Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 J H Dwyer Drive have?
Some of 26 J H Dwyer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 J H Dwyer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26 J H Dwyer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 J H Dwyer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26 J H Dwyer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 26 J H Dwyer Drive offer parking?
No, 26 J H Dwyer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26 J H Dwyer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 J H Dwyer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 J H Dwyer Drive have a pool?
No, 26 J H Dwyer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26 J H Dwyer Drive have accessible units?
No, 26 J H Dwyer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26 J H Dwyer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 J H Dwyer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 J H Dwyer Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26 J H Dwyer Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26 J H Dwyer Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport East 1 BedroomsNewport East 2 Bedrooms
Newport East 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport East Apartments with Pool
Newport East Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RINorwood, MAFranklin, MA
Needham, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAPlymouth, MAPawcatuck, CT
Wellesley, MATaunton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MANew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBerklee College of Music
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity