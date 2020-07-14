All apartments in Newport East
Find more places like 142 Renfrew Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport East, RI
/
142 Renfrew Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

142 Renfrew Avenue

142 Renfrew Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

142 Renfrew Avenue, Newport East, RI 02842
Newport East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
WINTER RENTAL 2020! Available September 8, 2020 to May25, 2021. Bright, clean cottage in desirable location close to Newport and Middletown beaches. Easy drive to Downtown Newport, Portsmouth and beyond. Beautiful renovated bathroom, new flooring, new stainless dishwasher, new furnishings, new minisplit that cools, dehumidifies and heats the entire cottage. Th einterior has been freshly painted. Absolutely charming! The good sized deck and large yard offer ample outdoor living space to enjoy those mild fall days and evenings. Trash removal and lawn care are included. Assigned off street parking for two cars. Shared washer dryer. Sorry, owner will not unfurnish, no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Renfrew Avenue have any available units?
142 Renfrew Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport East, RI.
What amenities does 142 Renfrew Avenue have?
Some of 142 Renfrew Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Renfrew Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
142 Renfrew Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Renfrew Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 142 Renfrew Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 142 Renfrew Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 142 Renfrew Avenue offers parking.
Does 142 Renfrew Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 Renfrew Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Renfrew Avenue have a pool?
No, 142 Renfrew Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 142 Renfrew Avenue have accessible units?
No, 142 Renfrew Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Renfrew Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Renfrew Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Renfrew Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Renfrew Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport East 1 BedroomsNewport East 2 Bedrooms
Newport East Apartments with BalconiesNewport East Apartments with Parking
Newport East Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MA
Norwood, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MA
East Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAAttleboro, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bristol Community College