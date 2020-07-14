142 Renfrew Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WINTER RENTAL 2020! Available September 8, 2020 to May25, 2021. Bright, clean cottage in desirable location close to Newport and Middletown beaches. Easy drive to Downtown Newport, Portsmouth and beyond. Beautiful renovated bathroom, new flooring, new stainless dishwasher, new furnishings, new minisplit that cools, dehumidifies and heats the entire cottage. Th einterior has been freshly painted. Absolutely charming! The good sized deck and large yard offer ample outdoor living space to enjoy those mild fall days and evenings. Trash removal and lawn care are included. Assigned off street parking for two cars. Shared washer dryer. Sorry, owner will not unfurnish, no pets and no smoking.