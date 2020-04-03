132 Kane Avenue

Amenities

SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL @ $6000/wk: Welcome to “Paradise on the Point” This beautifully renovated split-level home sits on ¼ acre in quiet Easton’s Point. Within 1/4 of a mile walk to St. George’s School, and half mile to First Beach and Second Beach. Sip your coffee and watch the sunrise from the open-concept living area and enjoy spectacular sunset views while grilling from the oversized back deck! This home comfortably sleeps 8 guests in 4 bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The upstairs features an open-concept and bright floor plan with a brand-new kitchen, spacious kitchen island (seating for 4), family room, large flat-screen TV, dining room (seating for 6-8), 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom and king-size bed with walk-in closet. The remaining upstairs guest bedrooms—featuring a king-size bed and 2 twin-XL mattresses—share a bathroom with dual vanity and shower/tub. The downstairs includes a private guest bedroom (with queen-size mattress), full bath, laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, second family room, and a dedicated space for work (large desk, office chair, and a monitor/printer/shredder for your use). Space for 1 car in the garage and plenty of driveway parking for the rest.