Newport East, RI
132 Kane Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:31 PM

132 Kane Avenue

132 Kane Avenue · (401) 808-9334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Newport East
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

132 Kane Avenue, Newport East, RI 02842
Purgatory

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1398 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL @ $6000/wk: Welcome to “Paradise on the Point” This beautifully renovated split-level home sits on ¼ acre in quiet Easton’s Point. Within 1/4 of a mile walk to St. George’s School, and half mile to First Beach and Second Beach. Sip your coffee and watch the sunrise from the open-concept living area and enjoy spectacular sunset views while grilling from the oversized back deck! This home comfortably sleeps 8 guests in 4 bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The upstairs features an open-concept and bright floor plan with a brand-new kitchen, spacious kitchen island (seating for 4), family room, large flat-screen TV, dining room (seating for 6-8), 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom and king-size bed with walk-in closet. The remaining upstairs guest bedrooms—featuring a king-size bed and 2 twin-XL mattresses—share a bathroom with dual vanity and shower/tub. The downstairs includes a private guest bedroom (with queen-size mattress), full bath, laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, second family room, and a dedicated space for work (large desk, office chair, and a monitor/printer/shredder for your use). Space for 1 car in the garage and plenty of driveway parking for the rest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Kane Avenue have any available units?
132 Kane Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 Kane Avenue have?
Some of 132 Kane Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Kane Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
132 Kane Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Kane Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 132 Kane Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 132 Kane Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 132 Kane Avenue does offer parking.
Does 132 Kane Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Kane Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Kane Avenue have a pool?
No, 132 Kane Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 132 Kane Avenue have accessible units?
No, 132 Kane Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Kane Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Kane Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Kane Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Kane Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
