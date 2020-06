Amenities

parking some paid utils microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious three bedroom apartment within walking distance of First Beach. This apartment is located in a quaint beach house with its own private entrance. It features three bedrooms, a large kitchen, living room, dining area, laundry, and full bathroom. New cooling/heating units were installed throughout. Includes parking. Heat included. This is a furnished year round rental.