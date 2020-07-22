14 Studio Apartments for rent in East Providence, RI

Apartment List
Studio apartments could offer the best of East Providence living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Kent Heights
Pawtucket House
2930 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI
Studio
$815
Nestled in a cozy community, Pawtucket House will provide you with clean, secure and AFFORDABLE living. Seconds from a beautiful scenic bike/walk path, 6.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Watchemocket
83 South Rose Street 1
83 South Rose Street, East Providence, RI
Studio
$1,850
1850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Commercial-South Rose St - Property Id: 310339 Approximately 1,850 SF on first floor. Open floor plan with one office, kitchen area and 2 bathrooms. Lastly occupied by a church.
Results within 5 miles of East Providence
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Hoxie
Sandy Lane
815 Sandy Ln, Warwick, RI
Studio
$900
Located in Warwick, Sandy Lane Apartments offers the convenience of being close to both shopping and the local beaches. Our apartments are spacious and closet space is abundant. Sandy Lane is family living at its best.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,997
578 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
51 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Falls
518 Broad Street - 1
518 Broad St, Central Falls, RI
Studio
$1,500
2000 sqft
Large retail space on corner lot for rent on Broad St Central Falls, RI. It located in the same shopping plaza as a very busy Chinese Restaurant and a few doors away from Dunking Donuts. This location was recently a Convenience store or small Market.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Olneyville
11 Aleppo Street - 1
11 Aleppo St, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,250
1000 sqft
Available September 1st. Come be a part of the Atlantic Design Works, a community of designers and creative food entrepreneurs! We currently have an opening in our highly visible first floor at the corner of Manton and Aleppo Street.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower South Providence
728 Broad Street
728 Broad Street, Providence, RI
Studio
$2,500
1500 sqft
COMPLETELY NEW! Commercial rental in the heart of Broad Street. New plumbing, electrical, flooring, ect. Ready to rent April 1. Plenty of parking for all, this unit also has a half bath and is handicap accessible.
Results within 10 miles of East Providence
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Dean Estates
Mansion House Apartments
111 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI
Studio
$830
In the desirable Dean Estates area, Mansion House offers a 60-foot in-ground pool and one bedroom apartments at incredible prices.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Apartments at Remington Pond
315 Cowesett Ave, Kent County, RI
Studio
$875
Located in West Warwick, Remington Pond offers modern living with an AFFORDABLE price tag. We are conveniently located just 0.5 miles from Interstate 95, Route 2, and Route 117, and only seconds from some of the best shopping in Rhode Island.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
28 Vernon Avenue - Unit B, Garage
28 Vernon Avenue, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$900
900 sqft
Garage space for rent in Bristol, RI! Vernon Ave, Garage Unit B, Bristol RI 02809 $900/mo, Electricity and oil heat are not included KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 900 sqft (18' Wide, 50' Deep, 10' High) New Motorized Overhead Door: 12' Wide x 10'

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
39 State Street - 2W
39 State St, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$2,650
468 sqft
Large 2 BR w/ expansive, private deck. Two level apartment with impressive master suite. Two full baths, oak and fir flooring throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
495 Hope Street - 4
495 Hope St, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$625
322 sqft
Ready to move in professional OFFICE SPACE in a convenient and collegial workspace with shared conference room available, located in the heart of downtown Historic Bristol. Steps from the Post Office, RIPTA, bike path, waterfront, and restaurants.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
495 Hope Street - G1
495 Hope Street, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$400
325 sqft
Private office space in downtown professional office building w/ shared conference room.
City Guide for East Providence, RI

Home of the crescent park carousel, which is the official Rhode Island symbol of folk art, East Providence is a dream for everyone. It's a coastal city with a deep history that may involve swashbuckling pirates of old.

East Providence is renowned for its proximity to bodies of water that include inlets, bays, seas and oceans. Of course, this means that the city has a long nautical history that makes it stand out among the other communities in Rhode Island. With an approximate population of 48,400 people, East Providence is also divided into 10 neighborhoods, along constituent lines. An average temperature of 73.9 degrees in July, and 31.3 degrees in January means the weather is not given to extremes. The good news for those looking for rental properties in East Providence is that the rental property prices are not as expensive as most cities in the country. Actually, the median rental rate in East Providence is 0.6% below the national average. The only hitch in your plan for finding an apartment might be the low percentage of available rental properties. This means you have to move quickly to claim your prize when you find a good apartment; otherwise, your competition will snatch it out of your hands. Ready? Let’s find you an apartment! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in East Providence, RI

Studio apartments could offer the best of East Providence living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in East Providence during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

