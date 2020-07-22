14 Studio Apartments for rent in East Providence, RI

Home of the crescent park carousel, which is the official Rhode Island symbol of folk art, East Providence is a dream for everyone. It's a coastal city with a deep history that may involve swashbuckling pirates of old.

East Providence is renowned for its proximity to bodies of water that include inlets, bays, seas and oceans. Of course, this means that the city has a long nautical history that makes it stand out among the other communities in Rhode Island. With an approximate population of 48,400 people, East Providence is also divided into 10 neighborhoods, along constituent lines. An average temperature of 73.9 degrees in July, and 31.3 degrees in January means the weather is not given to extremes. The good news for those looking for rental properties in East Providence is that the rental property prices are not as expensive as most cities in the country. Actually, the median rental rate in East Providence is 0.6% below the national average. The only hitch in your plan for finding an apartment might be the low percentage of available rental properties. This means you have to move quickly to claim your prize when you find a good apartment; otherwise, your competition will snatch it out of your hands. Ready? Let’s find you an apartment! See more