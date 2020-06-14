Apartment List
66 Apartments for rent in East Providence, RI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Providence renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Watchemocket
1 Unit Available
130 Taunton Avenue
130 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
LOOK HOW FAR WE'VE COME!! Pardon some of the dust...
Results within 1 mile of East Providence

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
159 Governor St 3
159 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
159 Governor St. - Property Id: 203436 Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath, 3rd flr apt. Includes utilities, vaulted ceilings, skylights, renovated kitchen, free shared laundry in basement, overnight off-street parking for 1 car.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wayland
1 Unit Available
115 Butler Ave 6
115 Butler Ave, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
East Side two bedroom Fox Point - Property Id: 297197 Cozy 2 bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a historic mansion on the East side of Providence.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
330 Williams St 2
330 Williams Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed prime location - Property Id: 297129 Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the Fox Point area of East Side. Blocks from Brown University, RISD, India Point Park, Whole foods, Wayland Square, and Wickenden Street.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wayland
1 Unit Available
76 Pitman St
76 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Beautiful 2bed prime location - Property Id: 296187 Ready to go this 900 sf two bedroom has hardwood floors, open floor plan and a great location. Close to Wayland and the local markets makes this a great place to call home.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wayland
1 Unit Available
381 Ives Street
381 Ives Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Available 07/01/20 Heat and Hot Water Included Nice 1 BR in Eastside - Property Id: 58121 I have 2 units in this building available July 1. Accepting lease now. Heat and Hot Water Included, nice one bedroom apartment in Eastside.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wayland
1 Unit Available
50 Pitman St 1
50 Pitman St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Two bedroom Near Wayland Square - Property Id: 287682 Beautiful East side Apartment within walking distance to Wayland Square, Fox point, the East bay bike path and two grocery stores.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wayland
1 Unit Available
29 Fremont St C
29 Fremont St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautifully renovated Fox Point cottage - Property Id: 265774 This apartment is a must see! Renovations are complete and this unit is ready for new tenants.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
78 Gano St
78 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
2300 sqft
2020 Students welcome - Property Id: 188106 We have a house with 6 bedrooms and two full bathrooms available for the 2020-2021 season starting June 1. This house has hardwood floors throughout and has a washer and dryer right in the unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Upper South Providence
1 Unit Available
40 Point St Unit 14
40 Point Street, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! UNDERGRADS ACCEPTED! PARKING: $220/MONTH UTILITIES: INCLUDED!! (Tenant pays electricity) PET FEE: $35/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER Apartment Features Dishwasher Ice Maker Stainless Steel Appliances Island Kitchen Eat-in

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wayland
1 Unit Available
34 East Manning Street
34 E Manning St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
All Utilities Included! Nice 2 BR Apt Near Brown - Property Id: 120992 All Utilities Included! Available now or June 1. This 2 bedroom apartment is located in East Side. Walk to Brown University and Wayland Square.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
20 Governor St
20 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
First Floor 3 Bedroom in Fox Point with Central AC - Property Id: 156709 We currently have a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom apartment which comes furnished and we are leasing unitl June 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
157 Governor St. 2
157 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 157 Governor St. - Property Id: 266899 Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom 2nd floor apt in Wayland Square neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
13 Pitman St
13 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bed on Pitman! Legacy Real Estate - Spacious 3 Bedroom apartment for rent on The East Side on Pitman St. Hardwood floors throughout. In close proximity to Brown, RISD, Wayland Square, and Thayer St. Text Scott @ 401-447-8210.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
35 Governor St.
35 Governor Street, Providence, RI
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
1800 sqft
This Beautiful Completely Renovated 6 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse on the East side of Providence.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
174 Transit Street - 3
174 Transit Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit available for Sept 1st move-in. Featuring hardwood floors, granite & SS kitchen, marble baths. Laundry in unit. Central heat & air. Sorry no pets. Available Sept 2020 Call 401-641-2244 for showing.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
104 John Street
104 John Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! BRAND NEW, high end 3 bedroom town house in the heart of the East Side. Hardwood floors throughout, new kitchens and bathrooms with ss appliances and granite counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of East Providence
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Downtown Providence
27 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,790
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Providence
20 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,670
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
17 Whiting Street 1
17 Whiting Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/05/20 EastSide , 1st floor - Property Id: 301609 Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1st floor unit off of Hope street! This unit has its own private porch & 1 car parking. This will be available for a 7/5 move in.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hope
1 Unit Available
18 eighth street 401
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.
City Guide for East Providence, RI

Home of the crescent park carousel, which is the official Rhode Island symbol of folk art, East Providence is a dream for everyone. It's a coastal city with a deep history that may involve swashbuckling pirates of old.

East Providence is renowned for its proximity to bodies of water that include inlets, bays, seas and oceans. Of course, this means that the city has a long nautical history that makes it stand out among the other communities in Rhode Island. With an approximate population of 48,400 people, East Providence is also divided into 10 neighborhoods, along constituent lines. An average temperature of 73.9 degrees in July, and 31.3 degrees in January means the weather is not given to extremes. The good news for those looking for rental properties in East Providence is that the rental property prices are not as expensive as most cities in the country. Actually, the median rental rate in East Providence is 0.6% below the national average. The only hitch in your plan for finding an apartment might be the low percentage of available rental properties. This means you have to move quickly to claim your prize when you find a good apartment; otherwise, your competition will snatch it out of your hands. Ready? Let’s find you an apartment! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Providence, RI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Providence renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

