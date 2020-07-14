All apartments in Cranston
Evergreen Apartments
Last updated June 30 2020 at 1:15 AM

Evergreen Apartments

2045 Broad Street · (401) 307-5923
Location

2045 Broad Street, Cranston, RI 02905
Edgewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evergreen Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Nestled in the heart of historical Pawtuxet Village, Evergreen Apartments is the place to call home. The neighborhood boasts a wide variety of shops in the quaint village just a short walk away. Situated right near the Pawtuxet River (just 0.5 miles!), you will find the Rhode Island Yacht Club, antiques, restaurants, the Pawtuxet Oxboes Park, and even an Irish pub complete with entertainment. Evergreen Apartments are well maintained and our staff is always ready to assist residents. Our apartments are roomy, comfortable, and AFFORDABLE. Wall-to-wall carpeting, a dishwasher, and on-site laundry facilities are just some of the features DFI takes pleasure in offering at Evergreen Apartments. You can depend on us!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $50 key fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Property does not allow dogs
Parking Details: Off street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evergreen Apartments have any available units?
Evergreen Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cranston, RI.
How much is rent in Cranston, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cranston Rent Report.
What amenities does Evergreen Apartments have?
Some of Evergreen Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evergreen Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Evergreen Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evergreen Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Evergreen Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Evergreen Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Evergreen Apartments offers parking.
Does Evergreen Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Evergreen Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Evergreen Apartments have a pool?
No, Evergreen Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Evergreen Apartments have accessible units?
No, Evergreen Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Evergreen Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Evergreen Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
