46 Apartments for rent in Cranston, RI with balcony
1 of 4
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 41
1 of 28
1 of 33
1 of 31
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 14
"We're on the Move!" (Cranston City Motto)
Part of the Providence metro area, Cranston is located due southwest of the populous Rhode Island city. It's an ideal spot for families and singles who want to be close enough to Providence to enjoy city conveniences, but still have a little room to breathe. Like most cities in this region, Cranston can trace its history to the Native Americans who first lived on the land. Their contributions can mostly be felt in the names you see on park signs, street signs, and even neighborhoods. This isn't to say that the city is stuck in the past: Far from it, as it (and all of Rhode Island, for that matter) is a progressive – dare we say "blue" – place, which just recently legalized same-sex marriage. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cranston renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.