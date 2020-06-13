Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Cranston, RI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 08:57pm
Dean Estates
2 Units Available
Mansion House Apartments
111 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
425 sqft
In the desirable Dean Estates area, Mansion House offers a 60-foot in-ground pool and one bedroom apartments at incredible prices.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Eden Park
1 Unit Available
184 Aqueduct Road
184 Aqueduct Road, Cranston, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Impeccable second floor 2 bedroom available June 1st! Gleaming hardwoods throughout, large master bedroom, garage space, storage in basement, washer/dryer hookups and porch in backyard. Convenient to Garden City and routes 37, 295, 95 and route 10.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
59 Wheeler Avenue
59 Wheeler Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi-family home available June 1! Move right into this 3 bedroom unit with 1 gorgeous bath, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops with an additional bar area. All the amenities you could ask for.
Results within 1 mile of Cranston

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
1403 Westminster Street
1403 Westminster Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Beautiful and fashionable 2 bed condo in the Toney West Broadway, West End, Armory District. Boasts granite, stainless kitchen, gleaming wide pine floors lead to a stylish open space concept.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
18 Spencer Street
18 Spencer Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Beautifully renovated (2016) Condo Quality 3bed/ 2nd floor apartment with private entry & deck! Located one block from Broadway, this contemporary & stylish West Side apartment features a state of the art kitchen with granite & stainless
Results within 5 miles of Cranston
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,677
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Cowesett
20 Units Available
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
Studio
$1,079
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Downtown Providence
31 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,770
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 02:50pm
$
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 2 at 02:32pm
2 Units Available
Apartments at Remington Pond
315 Cowesett Ave, Kent County, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
410 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
810 sqft
Located in West Warwick, Remington Pond offers modern living with an AFFORDABLE price tag. We are conveniently located just 0.5 miles from Interstate 95, Route 2, and Route 117, and only seconds from some of the best shopping in Rhode Island.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
50 Pitman St 1
50 Pitman St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Two bedroom Near Wayland Square - Property Id: 287682 Beautiful East side Apartment within walking distance to Wayland Square, Fox point, the East bay bike path and two grocery stores.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper South Providence
1 Unit Available
40 Point St Unit 14
40 Point Street, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! UNDERGRADS ACCEPTED! PARKING: $220/MONTH UTILITIES: INCLUDED!! (Tenant pays electricity) PET FEE: $35/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER Apartment Features Dishwasher Ice Maker Stainless Steel Appliances Island Kitchen Eat-in

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
1 Park Row W Unit 23
1 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,750
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! PARKING: $135/MONTH UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand Community room

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
157 Governor St. 2
157 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 157 Governor St. - Property Id: 266899 Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom 2nd floor apt in Wayland Square neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
12 Benefit Street
12 Benefit Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Bright second floor apartment in historic building. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, master bedroom with en suite marble tiled bathroom w/ soaker tub, large deck with great city views, parking.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Wanskuck
1 Unit Available
124 Dante Street
124 Dante Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Bright and sunny first floor apartment with 3 beds and 1 bath. Home features front porch, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout , generous sized bedrooms, large kitchen/dining room, brand new bathroom and fresh paint.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1605 Douglas Ave Apt 4
1605 Douglas Avenue, Providence County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
1605 Douglas Avenue Unit 4 North Providence Rhode Island 02904 Watch our walkthrough of the property on YouTube: https://www.youtube.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
386 Lloyd Ave
386 Lloyd Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
386 Lloyd Ave Unit 1 Providence RI 02906 Watch Our YouTube Video Walk-Through Here: https://www.youtube.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Apponaug
1 Unit Available
4156 Post Road
4156 Post Road, Warwick, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
974 sqft
Welcome to Greenwich Bay Townhomes! Not only is the location of this townhome fantastic, but it is also bright and spacious. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 and a half bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, sunroom, front deck, central air, and a 1 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hope
1 Unit Available
1032 Hope Street
1032 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Fantastic, renovated 2nd floor 3 bedroom with double living room or living, dining room combination perfectly located directly across from Blackstone Boulevard park, Features include beautiful new kitchen and bath, covered porch overlooking park, 2

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
114 Worcester Avenue
114 Worcester Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1088 sqft
Welcome home to 114 Worcester Ave! A rare opportunity to rent one side of this beautifully maintained Duplex.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
75 Glenn Drive
75 Glen Drive, Kent County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in extraordinarily maintained condo complex looking for a long term tenant. Freshly painted. Spacious living area on first floor. Eat in kitchen. Half bath. Two full bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Finished basement.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
265 Benefit Street
265 Benefit, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
265 Benefit (Athenaeum Row #5) is one of the most prestigious addresses on the East Side of Providence.
City Guide for Cranston, RI

"We're on the Move!" (Cranston City Motto)

Part of the Providence metro area, Cranston is located due southwest of the populous Rhode Island city. It's an ideal spot for families and singles who want to be close enough to Providence to enjoy city conveniences, but still have a little room to breathe. Like most cities in this region, Cranston can trace its history to the Native Americans who first lived on the land. Their contributions can mostly be felt in the names you see on park signs, street signs, and even neighborhoods. This isn't to say that the city is stuck in the past: Far from it, as it (and all of Rhode Island, for that matter) is a progressive – dare we say "blue" – place, which just recently legalized same-sex marriage. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cranston, RI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cranston renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

