2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 PM
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Central Falls, RI
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Falls
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 08/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts – Two Bed’s Starting at $1,500 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for August 1st.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
12 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1241 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
22 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1305 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
56 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1000 Providence Place
1000 Providence Place, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1138 sqft
Sleek contemporary (2Bed/2Bath) style condo @ The 903 Residences. This top floor unit offers a bright sun filled interior and spacious layout.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Watchemocket
130 Taunton Avenue
130 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
AMAZING & UNIQUE RENTAL UNIT!! This AMERICAN DISABILITIES ACT (ADA) CERTIFIED Apartment is 100% GROUND LEVEL and is the LAST AVAILABLE UNIT in the building!! This immaculately designed apartment is UNIT #6 at the TAUNTON AVE RESIDENCES in the heart
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
17 Hewitt Street
17 Hewett Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1206 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a 2009 Built, 2 bed 2.5 bath luxury townhome ideally situated in the heart of Federal Hill & close to all amenities & public transportation.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Valley
12 Eagle Street
12 Eagle St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1391 sqft
Photos represent similar units. “$500 security deposit with your good credit on all Studio, one and two bedroom apartments. One Month Free with a new 13 Month Lease on all 2 Bedroom Units.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
75 POCASSET Street
75 Pocasset Street, Providence County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1077 sqft
Photos represent similar units. “$500 security deposit with your good credit on all one and two bedroom apartments.” “One month free rent on new 13 month lease”
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2 SCHOOL Street
2 School Street, Providence County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1246 sqft
Recently updated and gorgeous unit in Highland Falls overlooking the river. Beautiful exposed brick and wood enhances this already lovely unit. One of the more spacious style units with 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Laundry in unit.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
19 Cozzens Avenue
19 Cozzens Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1612 sqft
Townhouse style duplex featuring first floor with large kitchen, living room, half bath and laundry room with all appliances included. Second floor features two large bedrooms with double closets and full bathroom.