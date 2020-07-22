Amenities

725 Fahs St Available 08/01/20 Renovated 3br detached home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.



All new custom kitchen, freshly remodeled exterior with all new paint, brand new furnace with central a/c., & all new flooring.



This house is move in ready!!!



No pets allowed

Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash

Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

This is currently not Section 8 Approved



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com



