All apartments in York
Find more places like 725 Fahs St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York, PA
/
725 Fahs St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

725 Fahs St

725 Fahs Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
York
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

725 Fahs Street, York, PA 17404
Devers

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
725 Fahs St Available 08/01/20 Renovated 3br detached home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.

All new custom kitchen, freshly remodeled exterior with all new paint, brand new furnace with central a/c., & all new flooring.

This house is move in ready!!!

No pets allowed
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant
This is currently not Section 8 Approved

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5104814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Fahs St have any available units?
725 Fahs St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York, PA.
What amenities does 725 Fahs St have?
Some of 725 Fahs St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Fahs St currently offering any rent specials?
725 Fahs St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Fahs St pet-friendly?
No, 725 Fahs St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York.
Does 725 Fahs St offer parking?
Yes, 725 Fahs St offers parking.
Does 725 Fahs St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Fahs St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Fahs St have a pool?
No, 725 Fahs St does not have a pool.
Does 725 Fahs St have accessible units?
No, 725 Fahs St does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Fahs St have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Fahs St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Fahs St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 725 Fahs St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr
York, PA 17403
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms
York, PA 17406
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D
York, PA 17408
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St
York, PA 17408
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr
York, PA 17408

Similar Pages

York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsYork 2 Bedroom Apartments
York Apartments with BalconiesYork Luxury Apartments
York Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAHarrisburg, PACatonsville, MDPikesville, MDDundalk, MD
Bel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDRandallstown, MDReisterstown, MD
Aberdeen, MDWhite Marsh, MDLebanon, PALochearn, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDLansdowne, MDHanover, PARossville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeTowson University
Community College of Baltimore County