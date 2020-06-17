All apartments in York
647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1
647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1

647 West Princess Street · No Longer Available
Location

647 West Princess Street, York, PA 17401
Salem Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
1st floor apartment West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 1 bedroom apartment is located in Block 600 of W. Princess St. It is a first floor apartment with patio. It has a washer and dryer connection for an additional charge. The tenant is responsible for gas and electricity.
-No Section 8

Este apartamento de 1 habitacin est ubicado en el Bloque 600 de W. Princess St. Es un apartamento en el primer piso con patio. Tiene conexin para lavadora y secadora con un cargo adicional. El inquilino es responsable de gas y electricidad.
-No Seccin 8

(RLNE5652590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 have any available units?
647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York, PA.
What amenities does 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 have?
Some of 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 is pet friendly.
Does 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 offer parking?
Yes, 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 does offer parking.
Does 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 have a pool?
No, 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 have accessible units?
No, 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1 has units with air conditioning.
