647 W. Princess St., Apt. 1

647 West Princess Street, York, PA 17401 Salem Square
1st floor apartment West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 1 bedroom apartment is located in Block 600 of W. Princess St. It is a first floor apartment with patio. It has a washer and dryer connection for an additional charge. The tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. -No Section 8
Este apartamento de 1 habitacin est ubicado en el Bloque 600 de W. Princess St. Es un apartamento en el primer piso con patio. Tiene conexin para lavadora y secadora con un cargo adicional. El inquilino es responsable de gas y electricidad. -No Seccin 8
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
