527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2

527 East Philadelphia Street · No Longer Available
Location

527 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA 17403
Northeast York

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment! Video walk through in photos! - York City SD - * 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Apartment
* Ceramic Tiles
* Hardwood Floors
* Large Closets

A three bedroom apartment located on the second floor of 527 E Philadelphia St. Spacious kitchen, living room and bedrooms. One bedroom on the second floor and 2 bedrooms on the third floor. Bathroom with ceramic tiles. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Lots of closet space. Close to downtown district.

Section 8: No
Pets: Yes
Off Street Parking: No
Tenant paid Utilities: Gas and Electric

Un apartamento de tres cuartos localizado en el segundo piso de la 527 E. Philadelphia St. Cocina, sala y cuartos grandes con mucho almacen. Un bano con locetas. Un cuarto en el segundo piso y dos cuartos en el tercer piso. Piso de madera hacia el apartamento entero. Y cerca del distrito downtown,

Seccion 8: No
Mascotas: Yes
Parqueo al frente: Si
Inquilino paga: Gas and Electricidad

(RLNE2268202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 have any available units?
527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York, PA.
What amenities does 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 have?
Some of 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 pet-friendly?
No, 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York.
Does 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 offer parking?
Yes, 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 does offer parking.
Does 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 have a pool?
No, 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 does not have a pool.
Does 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 have accessible units?
No, 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 has units with air conditioning.
