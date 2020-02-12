527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment! Video walk through in photos! - York City SD - * 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Apartment

* Ceramic Tiles

* Hardwood Floors

* Large Closets



A three bedroom apartment located on the second floor of 527 E Philadelphia St. Spacious kitchen, living room and bedrooms. One bedroom on the second floor and 2 bedrooms on the third floor. Bathroom with ceramic tiles. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Lots of closet space. Close to downtown district.



Section 8: No

Pets: Yes

Off Street Parking: No

Tenant paid Utilities: Gas and Electric



Un apartamento de tres cuartos localizado en el segundo piso de la 527 E. Philadelphia St. Cocina, sala y cuartos grandes con mucho almacen. Un bano con locetas. Un cuarto en el segundo piso y dos cuartos en el tercer piso. Piso de madera hacia el apartamento entero. Y cerca del distrito downtown,



Seccion 8: No

Mascotas: Yes

Parqueo al frente: Si

Inquilino paga: Gas and Electricidad



