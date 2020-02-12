527 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment! Video walk through in photos! - York City SD - * 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Apartment
* Ceramic Tiles
* Hardwood Floors
* Large Closets
A three bedroom apartment located on the second floor of 527 E Philadelphia St. Spacious kitchen, living room and bedrooms. One bedroom on the second floor and 2 bedrooms on the third floor. Bathroom with ceramic tiles. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Lots of closet space. Close to downtown district.
Section 8: No
Pets: Yes
Off Street Parking: No
Tenant paid Utilities: Gas and Electric
Un apartamento de tres cuartos localizado en el segundo piso de la 527 E. Philadelphia St. Cocina, sala y cuartos grandes con mucho almacen. Un bano con locetas. Un cuarto en el segundo piso y dos cuartos en el tercer piso. Piso de madera hacia el apartamento entero. Y cerca del distrito downtown,
Seccion 8: No
Mascotas: Yes
Parqueo al frente: Si
Inquilino paga: Gas and Electricidad
(RLNE2268202)