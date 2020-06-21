All apartments in York
232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1

232 East Cottage Place · No Longer Available
Location

232 East Cottage Place, York, PA 17403
Veterans Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apt! Video in photos - - 1st floor
- Hardwood floors
- Laundry hookups with fee

This 1 bedroom apartment is located on the first floor of the building in the 200 block of East Cottage Place. There are hardwood floors throughout and small yard. Laundry hookups are available in basement with an additional fee. Tenant pays gas and electric.

(RLNE3613258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 have any available units?
232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York, PA.
What amenities does 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 have?
Some of 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 is pet friendly.
Does 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 offer parking?
Yes, 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 does offer parking.
Does 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 have a pool?
No, 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 have accessible units?
No, 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1 has units with air conditioning.
