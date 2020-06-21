232 E. Cottage Place, Apt. 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apt! Video in photos - - 1st floor

- Hardwood floors

- Laundry hookups with fee



This 1 bedroom apartment is located on the first floor of the building in the 200 block of East Cottage Place. There are hardwood floors throughout and small yard. Laundry hookups are available in basement with an additional fee. Tenant pays gas and electric.



(RLNE3613258)