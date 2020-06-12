/
2 bedroom apartments
63 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yardley, PA
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Yardley
$
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
$
33 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
1 Unit Available
Dorilyn Terrace
190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Welcome to Dorilyn Terrace Apartments for rent. We offer the best apartment for rent price in the Langhorne Pennsylvania area.
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
1 Unit Available
326 Masterson Ct.
326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818073)
Mill Hill
1 Unit Available
313 Market St
313 Market St, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment in Mill Hill! - Property Id: 88080 (732) 213-3856 - Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment in Mill Hill! - Beautiful Two Bedroom Apartment in Mill Hill! Spacious Living Room and Spacious Master Bed Room! Great Layout!
1 Unit Available
265 LIBERTY DRIVE
265 Liberty Drive, Fairless Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Prime Location !Well maintained Spacious Town home in the Oxford Crossing .This Home has 2 Large bedrooms both with walk in closets and full baths. Along with NEW washer and dryer that is conveniently located in the up stairs hallway.
1 Unit Available
610 LARCH CT #A5610
610 Larch Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Absolutely Beautiful, light and airy, TOTALLY remodeled end unit townhouse with Gorgeous new white shaker type cabinets, granite, and stainless steel Kitchen, Laminate wood floors throughout first floor, open stained stairs....
1 Unit Available
109 W UPPER FERRY ROAD
109 West Upper Ferry Road, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1302 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 W UPPER FERRY ROAD in Mercer County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
734 TIMBERLAKE DRIVE
734 Timberlake Dr, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1635 sqft
This is the one you've been waiting for! Largest unit available at the Jefferson! Top floor penthouse. Beautiful community with clubhouse, fitness center, playground and outdoor pool.
South Trenton
1 Unit Available
313 Federal St
313 Federal Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
2 beds 1 bath Brand new - newly renovated No Pets Allowed (RLNE5424556)
Magnolia Hill
1 Unit Available
201 CHAPEL COURT
201 Chapel Ct, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY!! An exceptional "BRAND NEW", lifestyle community awaits you at THE RESIDENCES AT ST JOSEPH COURT, located in the Fallsington area of historic Bucks County.
Downtown Trenton
1 Unit Available
329 STATE STREET W
329 W State St, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
30000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 329 STATE STREET W in Trenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
426 MASTERSON COURT
426 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1419 sqft
Bright and meticulously 2nd floor, 2BR, 2BA condo in "The Madison" luxury condominiums. Lavish main entry invites you in. The building is equipped with full size elevators in addition to stairs for convenience.
South Trenton
1 Unit Available
19 Furman St
19 Furman Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house ready for you! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Central West
1 Unit Available
329 W STATE STREET
329 West State Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
30000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 329 W STATE STREET in Trenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Yardley
$
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
940 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Goldenridge
9 Units Available
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
4 Units Available
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
900 sqft
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.
18 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
850 sqft
At Wingate Apartments, discover classic style for your contemporary life. Our community is proud to offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
