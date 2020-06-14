/
1 bedroom apartments
29 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yardley, PA
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Yardley
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
27 CONCORD LANE
27 Concord Lane, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1248 sqft
Here is your chance to live in a huge 1-story apartment with use of the hot tub & gazebo sitting on 8+ acres of land being used as a horse farm! This unique property is available at your convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Yardley
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
819 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
2 Units Available
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
Welcome to Twin Terrace Apartments a nice, small community set off from the busy way of life. With schools nearby as well as shopping and fine eating diners.
Results within 10 miles of Yardley
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
Goldenridge
9 Units Available
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
900 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
570 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
701 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
21 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,355
730 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
775 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
4 Units Available
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
840 sqft
Delight in enhanced living at Pointe Breeze Apartments. Set on wooded, park-like grounds, our one and two bedroom Bordentown, NJ, apartments offer peaceful living in an ideal location.
Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
11 Units Available
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
700 sqft
Find your sanctuary at Lalor Gardens. Nestled on green and well-manicured lawns, our community offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey. Enjoy abundant square footage and an amazing array of top-tier amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
700 sqft
At Wingate Apartments, discover classic style for your contemporary life. Our community is proud to offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
653 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Franklin Park
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,748
765 sqft
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1000 sqft
Find your next home at Park Apartments located in the city of Bordentown and just minutes from the historical downtown shopping area.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
206 Lyons Lane
206 Lyons Lane, Fieldsboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Bordentown New Jersey - Property Id: 119678 1 Bedroom on 1st Floor, includes gas, electric, and water, offstreet parking, Washer Dryer. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
