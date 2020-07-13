/
pet friendly apartments
39 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Yardley, PA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Yardley
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
8 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
13 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
2 Units Available
Dorilyn Terrace
190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Welcome to Dorilyn Terrace Apartments for rent. We offer the best apartment for rent price in the Langhorne Pennsylvania area.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
3 Units Available
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
Welcome to Twin Terrace Apartments a nice, small community set off from the busy way of life. With schools nearby as well as shopping and fine eating diners.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2302 STUYVESANT AVENUE
2302 Stuyvesant Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom colonial for rent.Comes with a 2 car garage,fenced yard,full bath,living room,dinning room,sun room and full basement.Pool is in disrepair and not use able .Pets okay
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
33 S LAFAYETTE AVENUE
33 South Lafayette Avenue, Morrisville, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1765 sqft
Newer remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 bath single home in Morrisville Borough. Great home by itself or fabulous opportunity for a contractor. Completely remodeled with open floor plan, newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen with granite countertops.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
51 Hillman Ave
51 Hillman Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1408 sqft
Classic style in neutral colors, this single family home is just the opportunity you’ve been looking for! Rich flooring, bright trim, and tons of natural light, the welcoming interior will highlight nearly any decorating style and provides just the
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3128 sqft
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
South Trenton
19 Furman St
19 Furman Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house ready for you! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Hanover Academy
209 E FRONT STREET
209 East Front Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
770 sqft
For rent a beautiful main level unit in historical Mill Hill. In Vicinity of Court houses, State Goverment, Restaurants, Museums, Trenton City Hall, Post office, etc... Walking distance to Trenton Train Station.
Results within 10 miles of Yardley
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
8 Units Available
Goldenridge
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Newtown Place
101 Cambridge Ln, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newtown Place features luxury garden apartments situated on a low-density site, with two-story construction and private entrances. Each unit has a washer and dryer, private storage and central air.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
47 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
$
5 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,799
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
A Quiet Place to Call Home. At Kuser Village we offer door front parking, beautifully landscaped grounds and free heat and hot water.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
850 sqft
Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
13 Units Available
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,095
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
750 sqft
**$500 Security Deposit for qualified applicants. Lalor Gardens is an exceptional community resplendent with shade trees, making it a sanctuary that offers unmatched value and superior amenities, spacious apartment homes and top quality service.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
6 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
