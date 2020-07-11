/
apartments with washer dryer
46 Apartments for rent in Yardley, PA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Yardley
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
326 Masterson Ct.
326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818073)
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1628 BLUEBIRD DRIVE
1628 Bluebird Dr, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2668 sqft
Large TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH with 1 car GARAGE available in popular Heacock Meadows duplex development. Second floor with plenty of sunshine. NEWER WINDOWS. High efficiency Trane heating system. NEWER CARPET and flooring. Washer and Dryer in unit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
4 WICKFORD AVENUE
4 Wickford Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1552 sqft
Fleetwood Village split-level with 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bathrooms. Main Level Features Hardwood Floors in Living Room and Dining Room, Bow Window, Kitchen and Sliders to 15 x 23 deck.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
265 LIBERTY DRIVE
265 Liberty Drive, Fairless Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Prime Location !Well maintained Spacious Town home in the Oxford Crossing .This Home has 2 Large bedrooms both with walk in closets and full baths. Along with NEW washer and dryer that is conveniently located in the up stairs hallway.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
426 MASTERSON COURT
426 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1419 sqft
Bright and meticulously 2nd floor, 2BR, 2BA condo in "The Madison" luxury condominiums. Lavish main entry invites you in. The building is equipped with full size elevators in addition to stairs for convenience.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
248 JACOBS CREEK ROAD
248 Jacobs Creek Road, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2316 sqft
Very well built 50's era split level on 5 + acre lot. This home is nestled on a hill overlooking the beautiful Jacobs Creek.
Results within 10 miles of Yardley
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Newtown Place
101 Cambridge Ln, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newtown Place features luxury garden apartments situated on a low-density site, with two-story construction and private entrances. Each unit has a washer and dryer, private storage and central air.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
48 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:06am
$
5 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,799
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
850 sqft
Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
A Quiet Place to Call Home. At Kuser Village we offer door front parking, beautifully landscaped grounds and free heat and hot water.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Now Offering Smoke Free Buildings! Welcome to Park Apartments, the premier rental community in historic Bordentown featuring spacious apartment homes with a full size washer/dryer, a private screened in patio and spectacular sprawling grounds.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
83 TITUS MILL ROAD
83 Titus Mill Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1080 sqft
This roomy open floor plan 3 bedroom rental is the front half of a ranch house on a rural Hopewell Township road. The washer and dryer are in the full basement with a half bath.
