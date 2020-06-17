53 S MAIN ST #102

Amenities

Become a business owner in Historic Yardley Boro. See your business name displayed right on the main street of this high visibility/high traffic highway. Unique shared space rental opportunity for the right business. If you are an at home business or a one person office looking to expand or wanting a presence for your business in Yardley Boro, look no farther. There is some office furniture available for no additional charge on a first come, first serve basis. Located in the center of town. Professional Office Space. Perfect location near I-95 and the train station. Great for general office use. Fixed expenses for all utilities: $45.00 per month per unit includes electric, water, sewer, trash, oil heat, air conditioning, CAM and snow removal. In addition to your space you will share use of a Kitchen/lounge, conference room and lavatory. See other Brightmls Listings. If you are a NJ firm looking for a PA satellite office, this could be the opportunity for you. This is your opportunity to be a part of this most unique shared space concept. Financial Responsibilities: 1st Month + 2 Month's Security.