Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:01 PM

53 S MAIN ST #102

53 S Main St · (866) 677-6937
Location

53 S Main St, Yardley, PA 19067

Price and availability

Amenities

air conditioning
clubhouse
conference room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
Become a business owner in Historic Yardley Boro. See your business name displayed right on the main street of this high visibility/high traffic highway. Unique shared space rental opportunity for the right business. If you are an at home business or a one person office looking to expand or wanting a presence for your business in Yardley Boro, look no farther. There is some office furniture available for no additional charge on a first come, first serve basis. Located in the center of town. Professional Office Space. Perfect location near I-95 and the train station. Great for general office use. Fixed expenses for all utilities: $45.00 per month per unit includes electric, water, sewer, trash, oil heat, air conditioning, CAM and snow removal. In addition to your space you will share use of a Kitchen/lounge, conference room and lavatory. See other Brightmls Listings. If you are a NJ firm looking for a PA satellite office, this could be the opportunity for you. This is your opportunity to be a part of this most unique shared space concept. Financial Responsibilities: 1st Month + 2 Month's Security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 S MAIN ST #102 have any available units?
53 S MAIN ST #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yardley, PA.
Is 53 S MAIN ST #102 currently offering any rent specials?
53 S MAIN ST #102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 S MAIN ST #102 pet-friendly?
No, 53 S MAIN ST #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yardley.
Does 53 S MAIN ST #102 offer parking?
No, 53 S MAIN ST #102 does not offer parking.
Does 53 S MAIN ST #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 S MAIN ST #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 S MAIN ST #102 have a pool?
No, 53 S MAIN ST #102 does not have a pool.
Does 53 S MAIN ST #102 have accessible units?
No, 53 S MAIN ST #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 53 S MAIN ST #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 S MAIN ST #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 S MAIN ST #102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 53 S MAIN ST #102 has units with air conditioning.
