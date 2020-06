Amenities

This single home has been completely remodeled with a new kitchen with granite counter tips, tiled back splash, tile floors, two brand new bathrooms, fresh paint, new carpet, one car detached garage and ready for immediate occupancy. Tenants are responsible for al utilities, lawn care and snow removal. One year plus lease, One months rent and 1.5 months security due at signing. NO PETS!!!!!! Please provide a PAR rental application, Credit report and proof of income.